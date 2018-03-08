fix
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz & Pharrell "Fixed" HimThe legendary MC opened up about how these producing titans led him down a better path.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomAaron Carter Has Rihanna-Inspired Medusa Face Tattoo "Fixed"Aaron Carter was considering getting his Rihanna-inspired Medusa face tattoo lasered off but instead decided to have it "fixed," according to his girlfriend.By Lynn S.
- TVMeek Mill Schools "White America" On CNN, Talks Jay-Z & Kanye WestMeek Mill creates a distinction between "Black America" and "White America."By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Is Adding Offset To "On The Rvn"Young Thug is bringing Offset into the fold. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDiddy Abandons NFL Dream: "Don't Want to Be Associated With Oppressing Black Men"Diddy no longer wants to be an NFL owner.By Devin Ch
- TechAmazon Fixes Laughing Alexa After Customer ComplaintsThe fix comes as a result to the random laughter from Alexa-enabled devices. By hnhh