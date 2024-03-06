Busta Rhymes Cancels "Blockbusta" Tour, Leaves Ticketholders Confused

Busta Rhymes is easily one of the biggest legends in hip-hop. Overall, he was a staple during the 90s as he dropped classic songs and albums. His career has spanned decades, and fans continue to consume his music. Furthermore, he has always shown love to the younger generation. He has refused to become a hating old head, which is certainly admirable. In fact, on his latest album, he did a song with Coi Leray. This just goes to show that when it comes to the new generation, Busta is someone who prefers to pay homage.

On March 13th, Busta Rhymes was set to go to San Francisco for the first date of his Blockbusta tour. This tour was going to be quite short, with the final date in Brooklyn on April 21st. The first show would be a week from today, and fans were excited. However, it seems like the tour has been canceled. According to MSN, Busta Rhymes has not put out a statement about the cancelation. Fans found out about it through Ticketmaster, and it has left many wondering what happened, and if the concert will be rescheduled.

Busta Rhymes Tour In Limbo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Just last year, Busta Rhymes was on The Final Lap tour with 50 Cent. He has been getting himself in shape, and fans were fond of his performances. Now, it seems like fans are left waiting in limbo as more details emerge. Refunds could very well be on the horizon, and Ticketmaster is encouraging fans to stay up to date on the situation. Hopefully, Busta is doing okay. Moreover, we hope he is able to reschedule and put on the shows he hoped to do.

