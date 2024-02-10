Lil Skies Is Drowning In "THOUSANDS" Of Autotune Effects

Lil Skies is on the path to dropping a new mixtape very soon. The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania rapper, as well as his manager, announced on their social media by way of Instagram Stories. They did so on January 25 according to the Genius page. The title that Lil Skies has seemingly gone with is Out Your Body Music.

The release date we have at our disposal is March. Genius says that Skies will announce the actual day that it drops in the next couple of weeks. When the 25-year-old delivers the LP, it will be his first since 2021 with Unbothered. Lil Skies has been active since that point with single after single. However, not all of them have been well-received.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Enlist Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Chaotic, Rage-Inducing "Fuk Sumn"

Listen To "THOUSANDS" By Lil Skies

"Pivot" was posted on YouTube as a mic performance and Skies shared it on his IG as well. Fans blasted him in the comments saying things like "it does not sound like Lil Skies," etc. This newest one, "THOUSANDS," maybe even more of an offender. The lyrics are passable but there is something about the amount of autotune. He has always used it, but, it just feels like his voice was never this heavy on the effects.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, THOUSANDS, by Lil Skies? Based on this track, will his upcoming mixtape Out Your Body Music be good? Is this his best song as of late, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Skies. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Prolly' marry Mary J now

She the one that helped me mellow out

I've been in another lane, I've been in a another mode

If I'm really being honest, I could never sell my soul

All you n****s talkin' tough, but we know you ain't bold

Treat 'em like some toilet paper, throw 'em down the toilet bowl (Ugh)

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Praised By Fans For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Feature