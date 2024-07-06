Rich Homie Quan & 2 Chainz Reunite On "Ah'Chi"

2 Chainz snaps on his verse.

Despite a tumultuous few years in his career, Rich Homie Quan has been on a consistent streak as of late, one that may have flown on the radar. Nonetheless, he’s continued to dish out banger after banger after leaving the major label system. The Atlanta MC came back this week with the release of a new single titled, “Ah’Chi” alongside 2 Chainz. The icy banger boasts production from 2Tall, who leans into the guitar-laden production that sounds inspired by the early 2020s outings by YSL. And even Rich Homie Quan’s melodic inflections feels like something out of Gunna’s playbook.

“Ah’Chi” pays homage to their Atlanta roots, as the cover art suggests. The title itself is a reference to local slang that means to “overexaggerate.” In a way, that kind of embodies some of the bars they dish out and the hyperbolic wordplay (“I knock the whole buildin’ down, b*tch/ Walk out that hoe, I had no debris”). For 2 Chainz, the verse serves as an ode to the trap boy chic that carried his early career as he reflects on maneuvering through the streets to get paid and eventually, becoming a boss on his own.

Listen To Rich Homie Quan & 2 Chainz's New Collab

Rich Homie Quan has been in go-mode since the release of 2022’s Family & Mula - Reloaded. He’s delivered a number of singles including “Special To Me” ft. Jacquees and “Oxtail” in 2023. Before “Ah’Chi,” he dropped off “Authentic.” Meanwhile, 2 Chainz has been rather lowkey over the past few months following the release of Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne. Check out their new collaboration above.