Rich Homie Quan's Estate Drops His First Posthumous Record "Forever Goin In"

Almost a month ago, Rich Homie Quan 's father, Corey Lamar, did an interview with AintYouMalcom. During their conversation, the rapper's dad went onto to reveal that his son was close to releasing a new album . In fact, it was all done prior to his untimely death on September 5 . "Quan has probably 2000 unreleased songs. He has a catalog... He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear," Lamar said. Well, 35 of the "200" are out today as the estate of Rich Homie Quan has released Forever Goin In.

Some of those 35 tracks were already out, such as "Ahi'chi" featuring 2 Chainz, and "Song Cry", which is surprisingly not on the LP. On the surface, a lot of people may not check this out due to its sheer length. But there is a sentimental reason for there being 35 tracks. RHQ's estate shared the project's cover on his IG with the caption, "34 listed songs ironically that’s the age I… 🕊️🙏🏿😔bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration!" It sure is a celebration and we are happy that his legacy is continuing to live on.