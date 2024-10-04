Rich Homie Quan's Estate Drops His First Posthumous Record "Forever Goin In"

There may be a lot of tracks, but there's a touching reason for it.

Almost a month ago, Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, did an interview with AintYouMalcom. During their conversation, the rapper's dad went onto to reveal that his son was close to releasing a new album. In fact, it was all done prior to his untimely death on September 5.  "Quan has probably 2000 unreleased songs. He has a catalog... He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear," Lamar said. Well, 35 of the "200" are out today as the estate of Rich Homie Quan has released Forever Goin In.

Some of those 35 tracks were already out, such as "Ahi'chi" featuring 2 Chainz, and "Song Cry", which is surprisingly not on the LP. On the surface, a lot of people may not check this out due to its sheer length. But there is a sentimental reason for there being 35 tracks. RHQ's estate shared the project's cover on his IG with the caption, "34 listed songs ironically that’s the age I… 🕊️🙏🏿😔bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration!" It sure is a celebration and we are happy that his legacy is continuing to live on.

Forever Goin In - Rich Homie Quan

Forever Goin In Tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. Another Morning
  3. Wyb Quan with Quicktrip
  4. Even Score
  5. One of Quan
  6. Unlimited Budget
  7. Carbon Fiber
  8. Get It Ova Wit with Plies
  9. Freaky with Sukihana
  10. Suffocating
  11. Ah'chi with 2 Chainz
  12. Free
  13. My Bag
  14. Dashboard with VVSNCE
  15. Skr Skr
  16. Trade You
  17. Play Your Part
  18. Swerved Off with Skilla Baby
  19. No Tears with Lil Tjay
  20. My Story
  21. Came a Long Way with DUUO
  22. Mine
  23. A Way Up
  24. Aaliyah
  25. Theraflu
  26. Mi Hermano
  27. Plain Jane Nothing
  28. All of Em
  29. Insane
  30. Save
  31. Next Life
  32. Greatness
  33. Own 2 li's
  34. Happiness
  35. God Ain't Forgot About Me

