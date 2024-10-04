Rich Homie Quan’s New Posthumous Album Has Fans Split

"Forever Goin In" dropped today in honor of what would have been Rich Homie Quan's 35th birthday.

Last month, Rich Homie Quan passed away at his Atlanta home at the age of 34. The tragic and untimely loss has since had the hip-hop community in shambles. Earlier this week, the Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accidental overdose. According to TMZ, fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine were found in his system.

During an interview last month, Rich Homie Quan's father Corey Lamar revealed what exactly he was working on when he passed away. He shared that the late rapper had various high-profile collaborations in the works, a full-length project on the way, and more. "Quan has probably 2000 unreleased songs," he added at the time. "He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear."

Rich Homie Quan's Estate Drops Forever Goin In

Now, Rich Homie Quan's estate has dropped his first posthumous album, Forever Goin In. The release was announced yesterday (October 3) on Quan's social media accounts, and the tracklist was revealed. It boasts features from Sukihana, Plies, Skilla Baby, and more. “34 listed songs ironically that’s the age I…,” the caption says. “Bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My GIF to my Fans #richhomiequan #richhomiebaby #forevergoinin.” The album was unveiled today, and so far, it's earned mixed reactions from fans.

Many admit that they've been looking forward to hearing new music from the artist for several months. Others are extremely skeptical. “Don’t start this sh*t ..let that man rest,” one Twitter/X user writes. “Am gonna cry my eyes out once this album drop cuz av been waiting on this album ever since last year when RHQ was talking about it on vlogs and played a lot of snippets,” someone else explained. “I miss you so much Quan , if there’s heaven, I pray you find your way going there #forevergoingin.”

Social Media Users React To Forever Goin In