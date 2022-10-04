One week following the landmark 10-year anniversary of his breakout mixtape Still Goin In, Rich Homie Quan is back to remind fans that his ability to go on every song has not faltered over the last decade. Family & Mula serves as Quan’s first project in over three years, and it also arrives on the beloved Atlanta veteran’s 33rd birthday.

The follow-up to 2019’s Coma is a trimmed-down effort that houses eight tracks — including the recently heard singles “Krazy” and “Risk Takers” — and clocks in at a brief runtime of approximately 21 minutes. The project arrives via Venice Music, and it boasts a guest feature from rising Never Broke Again artist NoCap.

Credit: RoyalxRae, LLC | Photo via Publicist

Despite its appetizer-esque length, Family & Mula is a promising effort from the Atlanta hitmaker, and the production — courtesy IssAbandoned, Dun Deal, Yo Benji, Teezyi, Beatmonster Marc, and 2tall, among others — provides a clean sonic backdrop for Quan to do what he does best: deliver melodic earworms and skate over beats with ease.

In honor of Rich Homie Quan’s birthday, give his latest project a spin below, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. Kno No More

2. Risk Takers

3. Bigger Jeans (feat. NoCap)

4. Dark Shades

5. Another One

6. Family & Mula

7. Dangerous

8. Krazy