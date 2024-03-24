Rich Homie Quan Teams Up With Clever & Matt Monaco For "Authentic"

Last week, Rich Homie Quan joined forces with Clever and Matt Monaco to drop a mellow new single, "Authentic." The track sees the Atlanta-born performer reflect on his success, all while staying true to his roots. It arrives alongside a carefree accompanying music video, in which the trio shoots pool, turns up at a laundromat, and more.

While fans appear to be feeling "Authentic," Rich Homie Quan's latest release has managed to leave fans desperate for more. His comments sections are flooded with questions about plans for his next full-length project, which remain unclear at the time of writing. While he hasn't dropped an LP since 2022, the rapper has dropped various collaborative tracks with other artists in recent months. Hopefully, this latest release indicates that there's more to come.

Rich Homie Quan Drops Visual For Fun New Single

"That Quan from the past came back," one YouTube commenter says of the new song. "I saw this and it reminded me of 2015 days," another writes. Various others agree that "Authentic" is reminiscent of RHQ's early days, while still showcasing how he's evolved creatively throughout his career.

Listeners are also praising Clever for his contribution to the track, and are hoping to hear him team up with Rich Homie Quan again in the future. He's also been hard at work on various collabs as of late, even hopping on a song with NLE Choppa last fall, "Stick By My Side 2." It followed the pair's 2019 track, "Stick By My Side." In the past, he's also worked with the likes of Post Malone, Dax, and more. What do you think of Rich Homie Quan's new song with Matt Monaco and Clever? Will you be adding "Authentic" to your spring playlist or not? Do you hope to hear more music like this from Rich Homie Quan in the future? Who else should he collaborate with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

