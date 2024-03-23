Flee Lord & Conway The Machine Lyrically Spar On Crisis-Produced "Drum Mobb"

Flee Lord and Crisis did a great job promoting their now-released collaborative project Full Court Press. They did so about a week ago with the basketball-inspired "Play Amongst The Stars." It featured one of the greatest lyricists of all-time, Inspectah Deck, as well. This is something that the rapper and producer duo is known for. Their love of basketball was prevalent on their previous team effort 2-3 Zone. So, you can view this latest album as a sequel of sorts. Today, we wanted to highlight Flee Lord and Crisis' track "Drum Mobb."

This is another one of the plentiful collaborative tracks on the record. Speaking of features, listeners will find artists like Trizz, Tiona Deniece, Mummz, and Conway the Machine. Additionally, Full Court Press has 13 tracks at just a runtime of 38 minutes and change. Furthermore, Flee Lord and Conway are no strangers by any means with each other.

Listen To "Drum Mobb" By Flee Lord, Crisis, & Conway The Machine

This is now one of over 10 meet ups, so you know the chemistry is already going to be there. Sure enough it is and both provide some hard-hitting and catchy flows. Additionally, each rapper hits a nice pocket in the Crisis beat that goes hard with the drum pattern. Conway especially brings a fun performance with his drawn out "o" sounds. Be sure to check out Flee Lord and Crisis' new album and this track.

