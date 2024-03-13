Flee Lord & Crisis Preview New Album With "Play Amongst The Stars" Featuring Inspectah Deck

Flee Lord and Crisis have been a sneaky good duo for a little bit now. The two native New Yorkers, by way of Queens and the Bronx, got really familiar with each other about one year ago. The rapper and producer tandem dropped 2-3 Zone, a 13-song project with some impressive features. Bun B, 38 Spesh, Conway the Machine, and more could be found on this tape. Pretty soon, we will be able to hear Flee and Crisis on another project. In fact, that day will be next Friday, March 22.

Then, they will release a sort of sequel to the basketball-themed title of 2-3 Zone, with Full Court Press. So far, the duo has already given us a track to check out from it with "Vibe." It hit streaming at the start of March and it has become a hit with their fans. In fact, it is already Flee Lord's second most popular track on Spotify.

Listen To "Play Amongst The Stars" By Flee Lord, Crisis, & Inspectah Deck

To capitalize on the positive reception, they are back to give us another taste of how intense this Full Court Press will be. "Play Amongst The Stars" sees Flee and Crisis work with the Wu-Tang Clan legend himself, Inspectah Deck. This is now the fourth member Lord has had the chance to work with. He took time to recognize that in his IG post announcing the single. "I got Songs Wit Rae, Ghost & Meff this My 4Th Wu Member/Living Legend I’ve had a chance to create and build with, being from Far Rockaway s*** like this don’t happen but then again anything is possible if you work hard for it."

