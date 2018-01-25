crisis
- RelationshipsMadonna & 23-Year-Old Andrew Darnell Split, She "Suffers A Crisis": ReportThe young model and the Queen of Pop are said to have spent less than six months together.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsUkrainian Men Aged 18-60 Banned From Leaving The Country By President Zelensky Amid Russian ConflictUkraine's leader signed the declaration late on Thursday night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weeknd Meets With USAID To Discuss Ethiopia's Humanitarian CrisisThe "After Hours" artist continues his run of philanthropy by highlighting an ongoing crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia.By EJ Panaligan
- PoliticsPresident Trump Says Coronavirus Crisis Could Last Until July Or AugustTrump thinks we maybe dealing with this coronavirus scare through the Summer.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyPope Francis Pledges $500,000 For Migrants Stuck At US BorderPope Francis defies Donald Trump's stunted US border policy with a sizable donation.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Nicki Minaj Offer Prayers For The New Zealand Shooting VictimsDrake and Nicki Minaj were among those hitting back at the anti-Muslim ideas perpetuated by the mass shooter in NZ.By Devin Ch
- SportsItalian Soccer Club Pro Piacenza Loses 20-0 After Fielding 6-Player LineupPro Piacenza suffers the most devastating loss in Italian Soccer History due to a crippling financial crisis.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Batman: Arkham Crisis" Rumored To Be In DevelopmentThe Dark Knight returns?By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyKanye West's Action Plan: "Building A Fireproof Community"Kanye West has an answer for every one of Planet Earth's ills.By Devin Ch
- MusicJustin Bieber's Friends Reportedly Believe He's Having An Identity CrisisThe pop star's friends are seemingly worried that he's moving too fast.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRuss Accuses Fat Nick Of Exploiting "Drug Addiction" For ProfitRuss continues to fight against the proliferation of drug culture in hip hop.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWalmart Limiting Opioid Prescription Stock To Strict 7-Day Supply In-StoreThe retail giant is doing its part to help combat the opioid crisis. By David Saric
- MusicDr. Oz Warns Kanye West To Stay On His MedicationDr. Oz offers a diagnosis of Kanye West's erratic behavior.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentOprah Says She Reads Slave Documents To Cure Bad DaysNo "crisis" is as bad as it was for slaves. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyOpioid Epidemic Continues To Worsen, Spike In Overdoses NationwideAmerica is experiencing a major drug crisis. By David Saric
- SocietyKFC Running Out Of Chicken, 900 Stores To Close In UKEnglish KFC lovers are bound to riot with the news that their beloved chain is taking 900 outlets out of service.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Appoints New HHS Secretary To Help End Opioid Crisis, Lower Drug CostsThe newest member of Trump's team has some tough work ahead of him.
By David Saric
- SocietyChina & US Join Forces To Stop Postal Service Drug TradeThe two powerful nations are linking up to help end the opioid crisis.
By David Saric