Ahead of his Ladies & Gentleman album arriving on October 7th, Flee Lord has shared a new single with his fans called “Pardon Me,” produced by renowned creative Harry Fraud.

Fans have already been singing the rapper’s praises over his latest release, writing things like “This is so beautiful on so many levels,” and “This track was perfectly crafted” in his YouTube comment section.

When unveiling the cover art for his upcoming project on social media last week, Flee seemingly revealed the artists he’ll be collaborating with, tagging names like Griselda’s Rome Streetz, Che Noir, and OT The Real, among others on the cartoon replicas of their faces.

Previous releases to come from the recording artist – both solo and collaborative – include Pray for the Evil 3, Mask & Glove, and Delgado.

Stream “Pardon Me” on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH this coming Friday to hear Flee Lord’s Ladies & Gentleman album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Life on the edge put a price on your head

If you playin’ in these streets you shootin’ dice with the feds

Huh? If you playin’ in these streets you shootin’ dice with the feds

I’m just speakin’ from the heart, love, pardon my mouth (Pardon my mouth)