MESSIAH! Gets Contemplative On Latest Album "The Villain Wins"

MESSIAH!, an up-and-coming artist from Charlotte, North Carolina, dropped his third album, the villain wins, on August 2. MESSIAH! has enjoyed some success this year. Along with MAVI and ovrkast, he performed the track "Silent Heel" for On The Radar Radio. In July, he returned to the YouTube channel to freestyle. He proved himself as a lyricist, which he continues to do on his newest album. His words cut deep, and he provides listeners with the type of soul-baring introspection that his peers also specialize in. the villain wins features appearances from Niontay, Malaya, Vayda, and the aforementioned MAVI, a close collaborator. MAVI appeared on MESSIAH!'s previous albums as well, becoming a part of his story as a developing rapper.

The production is similar to what rappers like MAVI, Navy Blue, or Redveil are known for rapping over. Several people handled the beats, including Angelo LeRoi and ovrkast, the latter of whom has also worked with Earl Sweatshirt. Opener "my eyes!!" is a dark track that sounds like something that Earl himself would rap on, with MESSIAH! detailing how his struggles have forced him to grow up. The Malaya-featuring "burden of truth" feels a lot like something that would've been at home on an early Slum Village album. That contrast makes MESSIAH! unique, and his skill set will only continue to develop. At 25 minutes, the villain wins does not overstay its welcome, either. It's personal, smooth, and engaging, making MESSIAH! an artist that hip-hop fans should keep an eye on. Especially if you're a fan of any rappers previously mentioned. You can stream the villain wins below.