MESSIAH! Readies New Album With Groovy Malaya-Assisted Single "Burden Of Truth"

MESSIAH! has had a solid string of singles.

This new track has groovy basslines and a chill, laid back vibe that is perfect for the summer months. MESSIAH! delivers equally laid back flows although his voice remains commanding throughout all of it. As for the Malaya feature, she does the song wonders with an inspired vocal performance. These two have phenomenal on-track chemistry, and we're sure fans would love to hear these two together again, in the future. As for The Villain Wins, it is shaping up to be one of the most promising new releases of the summer. Hopefully, we get to hear a few more singles before it drops.

Charlotte MC MESSIAH! has been putting out some impressive work. Recently, we got the track "Silent Heel" which came with features from Ovrkast. and MAVI. Subsequently, it was revealed that the artist would be coming through with an album on July 26th, called The Villian Wins! Fans are excited to hear the project, and MESSIAH! is well aware of this. In fact, last week, the artist dropped off a fresh single dubbed "Burden Of Truth" which comes complete with a feature from Michigan artist Malaya.

