MESSIAH! Has "Cartier Regrets" On First Single In Over A Year

Last year, MESSIAH!, an up-and-coming artist from Charlotte, North Carolina, dropped his third album, the villain wins, on August 2. On it, he proved himself as a lyricist, with profound words and introspection that not everyone is able to provide in their music. It also featured appearances from Niontay, Malaya, Vayda, and MAVI, who'd appeared on MESSIAH!'s previous albums as well.

After being away for the last year, the rapper is back with a new single, titled "cartier regrets." It is not entirely clear if this is the first step in a rollout or just a one-off, but regardless, this track is one worth checking out.

The production was handled by Kevin Long, who helped MAVI put his most recent album together, the excellent shadow box. MESSIAH! gets introspective while also maintaining a bit of an edge, which works well as contrasting points over the beat, which is spacy and almost feels like a dream sequence or something out of a film set in the future. It feels like something Clams Casino would have put his name on back in the early 2010s, which is certainly very far from a bad thing.

MESSIAH! has a lot of potential, and hopefully, he gets to put it on full display for his fans on whatever comes next. If you consider yourself a MAVI fan, or a fan of similar artists like Navy Blue or Earl Sweatshirt, it is hard to think that this man would not also be of interest. Give a listen to "cartier regrets" at the link below.

MESSIAH! - "cartier regrets"

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, it's all in, let's go all the way
I missed that call from you, I'm sorry, but I'm out of state
I want that real, I could've bought some Cartiers
Behind me and mine, I'm taking n****s out the paint

