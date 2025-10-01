MESSIAH! Makes A Quick Turnaround, Drops Second Single In September With "fasho!"

North Carolina's MESSIAH! has come back with a second single in a span of just a few weeks, with "cartier regrets" being the former.

MESSIAH! has been steadily establishing himself in the North Carolina rap scene despite having a pretty small catalog. He can hit you with lyrics or a vibe that feels spacey, atmospheric and loose. The latter is what fans are getting on his newest single "fasho!" which is out as of today.

It's a braggadocious cut that's got an effortlessly cool aspect about it. Part of that comes from MESSIAH! and his laid-back, mumbling delivery. The nonchalance is truly on another level. If we had to describe it, the track feels like something a young Playboi Carti would have rapped over.

"fasho!" follows up on "cartier regrets," which we described as a Clams Casino-like track. It's unclear MESSIAH! is trending towards announcing an album or project of some kind. But he may have hinted at that being a possibility.

In his Instagram post about "fasho!", he said "fasho! out now this my favorite 1!!!!!!!" It might seem like nothing on the surface, but we speculate he means it's his favorite of the bunch for a future tape he's cooking up.

There's nothing to confirm this being true, but it's worth mentioning to you all. MESSIAH! last dropped off a project last year with August's the villain wins. That featured the likes of Niontay, MAVI, Malaya, and Vayda.

Fans of his are messign with "fasho!" in the IG comments of his post with one writing, "i been waiting on this one." Another hypes up MESSIAH! adding, "up the score."

MESSIAH! has his fanbase clamoring for more it seems and we are as well. He's got all the tools to be a true star out of NC, and he would join some serious company if he does so.

MESSIAH! "fasho!"

