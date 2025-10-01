News
fasho!
Songs
MESSIAH! Makes A Quick Turnaround, Drops Second Single In September With "fasho!"
North Carolina's MESSIAH! has come back with a second single in a span of just a few weeks, with "cartier regrets" being the former.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 01, 2025