Niontay Drops Spacy & Eclectic New Album "Fada<3of$"

For those unfamiliar, Niontay is a rapper from Brooklyn. He's been building a bit of a name for himself in the New York underground, as he has affiliations with the sLUms collective and has appeared on several albums by MIKE. Earlier this year, Niontay announced his latest album, Fada<3of$ (For The Love Of Money) with the single "Mumbleman." Now, it is here, and it is as worth the wait as fans of his hoped it would be. If you're familiar with MIKE, El Cousteau, and Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay's approach will sound familiar. El Cousteau even appears on the track "Post game pskr." It's a very subdued sound that forces listeners to really listen to what they're saying, and it has long been one of the most interesting developments in the sound of hip-hop in a long time.

Niontay has an understated charisma about his rapping style, which is reflected in the production he opts to rap over. He goes between minimalist, cloudy, and etherreal sounds as well as more contemporary stylings (with no shortage of hi-hats). The mixes are very lo-fi in sound, with Niontay's vocals often being the quietest thing in them. It's a very conscious decision, and it works well on the album. The beats are produced by several people, including some self-produced outings and work done by frequent MAVI collaborator Nephew Hesh (MAVI also appears on the track "Triangle offense"). Niontay is a rapper to look out for, and this latest release will only help solidify that for him. Check out Fada<3of$ below.

Niontay - Fada<3of$

Fada<3of$ tracklist: