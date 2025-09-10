El Cousteau is providing fans with a sequel to his 2023 Dirty Harry project and this one features some incredible guests. A lot of that has to do with the DMV area rapper's growing profile that's been on the upswing since 2024. On this effort, the D.C. native has brought on the likes of A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay, and The Alchemist for a production credit.
The latter's work can be heard on the opener and lead single to the 13-song collection, "Menace to Society." It's one of many great beats here, featuring a killer electric guitar loop that Uncle Al is so good at using. Frankly, it is simple, but El Cousteau's energetic performance elevates things.
He really is the star of the show here as he essentially approaches each song with a different cadence. You may be saying to yourself, 'He should be, he's the lead artist.' On the surface, you are correct. But its not a guarantee.
The one drawback to this project for us though are the song's shorter run times. There are some truly nasty beats and zany vocals that we wish we could have heard for a longer duration. "Straight To It," "Quid Pro Quo," and "Rose Ave." with Niontay have great ideas but are barely over two minutes.
Sure, the original Dirty Harry has similarly short songs, but for a bigger budget follow-up we wanted a bit more meat on the bones so to speak. But still, it's a fun listen thanks to Cousteau's unpredictability.
El Cousteau Dirty Harry 2
Dirty Harry 2 Tracklist:
- Menace to Society
- Quid Pro Quo
- Straight To It
- YeaYeaYea
- Supa Cousteau (feat. A$AP Rocky)
- 08.04.2024
- 6 cornrows
- Pico (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
- Bergamot
- Rose Ave. (feat. Niontay)
- Marina Del Rey
- A Good Laugh
- Cause & Effect