El Cousteau has been buzzing over in the DMV area for the last year and he's capitalizing on the hype with "Dirty Harry 2."

The one drawback to this project for us though are the song's shorter run times. There are some truly nasty beats and zany vocals that we wish we could have heard for a longer duration. "Straight To It," "Quid Pro Quo," and "Rose Ave." with Niontay have great ideas but are barely over two minutes.

He really is the star of the show here as he essentially approaches each song with a different cadence. You may be saying to yourself, 'He should be, he's the lead artist.' On the surface, you are correct. But its not a guarantee.

El Cousteau is providing fans with a sequel to his 2023 Dirty Harry project and this one features some incredible guests. A lot of that has to do with the DMV area rapper's growing profile that's been on the upswing since 2024. On this effort, the D.C. native has brought on the likes of A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt , Niontay, and The Alchemist for a production credit.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.