Niontay Drops Highly Addictive "MR.HAVEMYWAY" Ahead Of Next LP

Despite having ties to artists like MIKE, evilgiane, Tony Seltzer, El Cousteau, and others in that realm, Niontay has not gotten the love he deserves from us. We will admit when we're wrong for not giving talent their proper shine. So far, we have only covered two singles of his even though he's been a part of the sprawling underground scene in New York for a few years now. Those would be 2024's "Halftones" and this year's "mumbleman." But with a new album on the way in just two weeks, the Earl Sweatshirt and Denzel Curry co-signed Niontay will be receiving plenty of future looks.
On April 25, he will be dropping Fada<3of$ (For The Love Of Money). You can almost count this as a debut LP as his 2023 effort, Dontay's Inferno, only stands at nine tracks. This will contain 19 along with a bevy of guest vocalists and a stacked producer list. The four names we mentioned earlier are just a few of them, along with MAVI, Jadasea, and others. With the rollout coming to a close, Niontay decided to share potentially the last preview of the album this week called "MR.HAVEMYWAY." While our familiarity with his sound is low, this is our favorite release of his so far. It's spacey, atmospheric, and especially addicting. His mumbling flows may turn some of our readers off, but the way he flows over the speedy trap beat will get your head bobbing immediately. Spin it below.
Niontay "MR.HAVEMYWAY"
Fada<3of$ Tracklist:
- Top da top
- 32ummers
- MR.HAVEMYWAY
- FULLCOURTPRESSHA
- mumbleman
- GMAN balaclava(like09)
- Triggaman
- Vice grip
- +100underdogs - feat. Dav1d
- Post game pskr - (feat. El Cousteau)
- Lifestyles of da young n nomadic interlude
- Stuntin' like my baba - feat. lil peantbutter
- So lovely
- Souljaman by Smv
- Poltergeist - feat. Jadasea
- Old Kent road freestyle
- X-factor
- Triangle offense - feat. MAVI & Sideshow
- Da hiss of technology