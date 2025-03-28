Niontay Calls Himself The "Mumbleman" On New Single

For those unfamiliar, Niontay is a rapper from Brooklyn. He's been building a bit of a name for himself in the New York underground, as he has affiliations with the sLUms collective and has appeared on several albums by MIKE. He recently announced his latest album, called Fada<3of$ (For The Love Of Money) is arriving on April 25. He shared the album's lead single, called "Mumbleman," on Wednesday, with an accompanying music video.

If you're familiar with MIKE, El Cousteau, and present-day Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay's sound will not necessarily be something new. Niontay has an understated charisma about his rapping style, which is interesting to hear considering how monotone some of his peers can come off. He raps about smoking, his crew, and throws a shoutout to the late Trouble in there for good measure. The title of the track is a reference to his rap style, saying he "slept walked to a bag off of mumbling." The beat is produced by Nephew Hesh and Garcon Dior. The former is all over MAVI's discography, having previously produced the Let The Sun Talk standout "Self Love." It sounds like something that MAVI also would have performed very well on. But, Niontay is an interesting enough rapper to make it work for himself. Take a listen to the great new track "Mumbleman"