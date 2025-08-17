El Cousteau is dropping his new album "Dirty Harry 2" on September 10, which will follow up a breakout 2024.

Furthermore, as a bright voice who's put in many years of work in the DMV scene, he embodies the loose flow and vivid descriptiveness of that scene very well. The young MC adds a lot of necessary energy here in a way that makes the looping beat take on a different life by the time the song ends. "Menace To Society" certainly sounds like its title, and we can't wait for what's next on Dirty Harry 2.

It comes out on September 10, and we just got "Menace To Society" as its latest single. Produced by The Alchemist , this languid and unsurprisingly menacing track builds off a persistent electric guitar loop that make slow kicks and dense bass melt away in the mix. It's barebones production, and Al's love of guitar is clear from projects like Alfredo 2 and VOIR DIRE. Even though this isn't a very surprising or notable instrumental on paper, El Cousteau electrifies it with an aggressive and zany vocal delivery.

D.C rapper El Cousteau caught a lot of fans' attention last year with his excellent Merci, Non Merci album, which included tracks like the Earl Sweatshirt -assisted "Words2LiveBy." That's one of the best hip-hop collaborations of 2024, and he's looking to add similar nominees in 2025 with his upcoming album, Dirty Harry 2.

