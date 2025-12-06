100days100nights – Song by Niontay

Niontay has had a killer year so far, and he has even more to share before his 2025 is over. Ahead of his new mixtape Soulja Hate Repellant due on December 16, he just dropped the new single "100days100nights." This teaser is an unsurprisingly wavy and intoxicating cut thanks to rubbery synths, distant pads in the background, and a snare-heavy drum pattern. As is usual for the Florida native, his vocal delivery is quite malleable on here, sliding between indistinct mumbling and more punchy declarations with help from his smooth and patient flow. Just months after Fada<3of$, it's amazing to hear Niontay's foot stay on the gas with his unique and enthralling personality.
Release Date: December 4, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Soulja Hate Repellant
Quotable Lyrics from 100days100nights
Ain’t have to time me in, n***a, I got time today,
For a n***a that ain’t putting no pain in, they got a lot to say,
Ran out of sauce, so they in debt, they playing Simon Says,
A 100 nights, a 100 days, lil' n***a, say your prayer