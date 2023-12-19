Skillz Has Got The Skills On His Instagram Exclusive Track "Chic-Fil-A @ 7am"

There are plenty of talented songwriters that have come and gone in hip-hop. One that has stayed around for a long period of time is Skillz. The Virginia-born talent is viewed by the community as one of the more untouchable names. Meaning, he brings some extra sauce to the table compared to most. Even though, Skillz, also known as Mad Skillz, has been around the block, he has been pretty hush hush.

That is up until just about a day ago. We got some exciting news from HipHopDX that he popped his head out for a brief moment. Skillz did so on his social media accounts with a fresh new track. "Chic-Fil-A @ 7am" is only available in this format, with no word on whether or not this will reach DSPs.

Listen To "Chic-Fil-A @ 7am" By Skillz On Instagram

It might not given its snippet-like length at just 1:30. There is an accompanying music video too. Skillz drops some impressive bars, as per usual. "Saying you rap? You cap / I like to deal in true facts/ You the first rapper to put Virginia on? Bitch you might wanna get a new map!" The song samples a Temptations classic, "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone."

