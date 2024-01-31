Mustard Requests Sole Custody Of Son Amid Battle With Ex-Wife Chanel Thierry

Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have been at odds for some time now, and unfortunately, the tension only continues to rise. The producer filed for a divorce back in 2022 after only a couple of years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Since then, they've been in court battling over assets, their kids, and more.

Most recently, Mustard requested full custody of their oldest child. Currently, he and Thierry share custody of all three of the kids. According to Radar Online, he claims that he wants sole custody so that the 11-year-old can attend a better school. Reportedly, he isn't a fan of the public school Thierry has him enrolled in now, and was advised by professionals to enroll him in a private school when his grades allow.

Mustard Reportedly Wants Son To Change Schools

DJ Mustard seen outside Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Allegedly, Mustard also suggested some alternative public schools the child could attend instead of the one he's currently enrolled in, which the producer doesn't like due to its low rating. He says, however, that Thierry wasn't open to the idea. Mustard claims that she "refused to" hear him out, and immediately got "defensive" upon hearing his suggestions. He accuses his ex of “treating” the custody battle “like a contest that she must win at all costs.” Unfortunately, this is far from the first time fans have seen the former couple battle over their little ones.

Last month, Thierry put Mustard on blast on Threads, accusing him of refusing to let her see their kids for the holidays. She called him jealous, controlling, bitter, and more. “Imagine not allowing a mother to see her kids on Christmas for the second year in the row is NASTY WORK,” she wrote. “Especially after they already expected to see her. Some of these men are more bitter then they appear." What do you think of Mustard battling his ex Chanel Thierry over their 11-year-old son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

