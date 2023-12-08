Mustard's Ex-Wife Chanel Thierry Claims He's "Deflecting" Amid Custody Beef

Unfortunately, things between Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry don't seem to have gotten any better. In fact, their social media beef has only heated up in recent days, with Thierry taking various shots at the producer on Threads. While Mustard continues to insinuate that Thierry's only coming at him because she's not over their relationship, she denies this. According to her, she simply wants him to stop getting in between her and their children, and has no interest in rekindling their own bond.

"Feeding 'Radar online' lies to spread about me to ruin my imagine and clean your image is a joke," she wrote. "I’ve taken it quietly for the last year. I’m not playing no more. I will RUN ALL THE TEA. It’s me Vs You and I’m not going out like no sucka more then I already have ! Now run and tell that !!"

Read More: Mustard's Ex-Wife Says He Won't Let Her Spend The Holidays With Their Kids

Chanel Thierry Rants About Mustard

"The world has watched you uplift me as a mother and wife and now because you decided to leave and try to replace me and it didn’t work," she continued. "You want to demolish my name !? It’s disgusting. The nerve to have me fighting for custody because you are so bitter and don’t want to pay CS. I sat in that house YEARS watching them kids while you toured the world! RUN THAT SH*T SOMEWHERE ELSE!"

Thierry's latest rant follows her claim that Mustard won't let her spend time with her kids for the holidays, despite him previously approving it. She accuses him of being bitter, controlling, jealous and more. “Imagine not allowing a mother to see her kids on Christmas for the second year in the row is NASTY WORK,” she said. “Especially after they already expected to see her. Some of these men are more bitter then they appear." What do you think of Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry continuing to go back and forth online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Mustard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Producer Worth?

[Via]