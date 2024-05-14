DJ Mustard And His Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together

DJ Mustard is having a great year so far. The producer was already in the limelight thanks to his recent Kendrick Lamar collaboration, and now he's confirmed that he will be having a child with his girlfriend, Brittany Stroud. The pregnancy was confirmed via Stroud's Instagram on Mother's Day. She posted a series of text screenshots and messages between her and Mustard that communicate how eager they both are. This will be Stroud's first child, and Mustard's fourth.

Stroud felt as though Mother's Day was the perfect time to clue followers in on the big news. She had previously kept it under wraps, as evidenced by the fact that she's been pregnant for six months. "Over the moon to be celebrating my first Mother's Day," she wrote on her IG Story. "2 months or less until I'm pushing and meet my sweet baby." The aforementioned text message between Stroud and Mustard sees the former type: "Thank you for making me a mom." The producer texted back: "Thank you for letting me make you a mom I love you more."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Calls Drake A “Certified Pedophile” On DJ Mustard-Produced Diss Track “Not Like Us"

DJ Mustard Has 3 Kids From A Previous Marriage

DJ Mustard has kept details about his relationship with Stroud under wraps. Very little is known about their lives together, and it appears as though the producer wants it that way. He was involved in a high profile divorce with Chanel Thierry in 2022. Thierry's profile as an internet personality to some of the couple's dirty laundry being aired out. Thierry even accused Mustard of failing to make payments for living expenses and child support in 2023. The producer denied these accusations via Instagram.

"Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie," Mustard wrote on the platform. "From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition." The ex-couple currently share joint custody of their children: Kauner, Kylan, and Kody. In January, 2024, however, Mustard filed for sole custody of his oldest son.

Read More: DJ Mustard's Wife Chanel Thierry Breaks Her Silence On Divorce: "More Than Heartbreaking"