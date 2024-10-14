Mustard Retains Major Assets After Finalizing Divorce Settlement

The producer gets to keep a lot.

Mustard has had lots of ups and downs over the past few years. The producer scored his first number one single with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He also moved an underwhelming number of units for his last studio album. He announced the birth of his fourth child in July, but has been embroiled in a long and messy divorce with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. Fortunately, the latter was resolved on October 14th. TMZ confirmed that a divorce settlement has been reached between Mustard and Thierry, and it's very beneficial for the former.

TMZ reported that Mustard will retain several pricey assets in the divorce. These assets include a mansion in Chatsworth and residential homes in Simi Valley and Los Angeles, respectively. The iconic producer will also get to hold on to several different vehicles. Mustard will retain ownership of a fleet of motorcycles and jet-skis. He will also get to keep a number of luxury cars, including a 2022 Maybach Benz, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus and a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The producer is also the owner of a 1960 Chevy Impala 4. Most important of all, though, Mustard will retain the rights to his music catalog.

Mustard's Ex Nets $24K In Monthly Child Support

Chanel Thierry will also be given quite a bit in the divorce. TMZ confirmed that she will be given a one time payment of $315,000 for spousal support. Furthermore, Mustard has decided to give his ex-wife a one time "equalization" payment of $275,000. These lump sums will be accompanied by a Tesla Model X and Sleepova. The latter is a pajama and loungewear company that Thierry founded. She's also going to be given $24,5000 in monthly child support. Thierry has not said anything about the settlement. That said, she has made her disdain for Mustard's actions clear via social media posts over the years.