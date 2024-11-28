Mustard Admits To Yelling Own Name After Kendrick Lamar "TV Off" Meme

He can't avoid it.

Mustard has worked with Kendrick Lamar twice, and both times have yielded major results. The first time, Mustard and Lamar produced the number one single "Not Like Us." The second time, they made "TV Off," a standout cut from Lamar's new album. Lamar's "Mustard!" ad-lib has taken the internet by storm, and everybody is yelling the producer's name at the top of their lungs. Lizzo did it during Kai Cenat's live stream, and now Mustard himself is getting in on the fun.

The L.A. producer confirmed that he has fallen under the spell of Lamar's song on November 27. He hopped on Twitter and claimed that he caught himself shouting out the "Mustard!" ad-lib despite the fact that he's the producer in question. "I just walked down the street," he wrote. "And yelled my own name. I forgot it was me." The comment section was flooded with laughing emojis, as many knew how catchy and addictive the "TV Off" chant has been to repeat since its release. It's part of what has made the song so popular. It'll be exciting to see how the memes translate to Billboard chart success.

Mustard Claimed He May Have A New Producer Tag

Mustard told Billboard that he was honored to be included on Kendrick Lamar's new album, let alone get a shout out from the rapper. "That sh*t was elite. So fire," Mustard explained to the outlet. "Like, is that a new tag? I can’t wait to perform that song and just hear people saying that, 'cause everybody’s going to say that like crazy." The producer also praised Lamar for his ability to synthesize different styles and rap sounds into a cohesive whole. Mustard may have gotten the shout out, but Sounwave, Sean Momberger and Kamasi Washington are also credited on "TV Off."