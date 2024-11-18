Mustard Savagely Trolls Drake At Camp Flog Gnaw With Clever Beat Switch

Drake continues to not be welcome at Camp Flog Gnaw.

This devious act continues to prove that Drake is just not welcome at Camp Flog Gnaw. If you remember, about five years ago, he was viciously booed off the stage. His surprise appearance had many upset, as the crowd was anticipating the reclusive Frank Ocean to be out there instead. Drake ended his set 20 minutes early, according to reports, and he hasn't been back since.

During "Mustard & Friends" he began to play Drake and The Weeknd 's 2011 hit "Crew Love" from Take Care. But just before the former's verse was about to get underway, he duped the entire crowd. "SIKE!" Mustard yelled before transitioning to Future , Metro Boomin , and Kendrick's "Like That." Everyone in attendance was shocked, but you could tell they were stoked.

As you may remember, following the release of his K. Dot collab, Mustard had been extremely vocal about his disdain for Drake. In fact, after effectively blaming The Boy for his poor first week sales of Faith Of Mustard Seed, he doubled down that he's got no love for him. "I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy," he told the Los Angeles Times. It's pretty clear that Mustard is done with him. However, if you needed some extra convincing, the acclaimed hitmaker's got you.

The 10th Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival took place this weekend, and it seems like it was a blast. A plethora of stars popped out this year, including Denzel Curry, Andre 3000 , Erykah Badu, and many more. Mustard was one of a nice handful of producers that got time on stage, and he made the most of it. He's been having a banner year, mostly thanks to producing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," which continues to run the genre. He made sure to give the rabid fans what they wanted, playing the mega diss record a couple of times. However, if you search "mustard camp flog gnaw" on Twitter, a different clip from his set is trending right now.

