SZA Reveals That Fame Makes Her "On Edge," Says It's "Not Normal"

While fame can often bring quite a few amenities to the celebrities who embrace it, many have expressed their issues with the notoriety. It's pretty common for famous people to muse publicly on the trappings of fame and the way it's not all it's cracked up to be. The most recent was SZA, who is bigger than ever following her smash album SOS last year and major hits like "Kill Bill" and "Snooze." She recently sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview and they discussed her feelings on fame.

"A lot of this sh*t is not normal,” she explained. “I didn’t know how to process that experience and I was having a lot of lashing out and a lot of frustration — a lot of opinions, a lot of entitlement to your space, a lot of entitlement to your time, a lot of expectation and no one is understanding, in the realm of being like ‘Why?’" SZA then went on to describe just how pressure-packed things can become. “It actually makes me on edge and not a kind person because of the anxiety of wondering like how people there’s so much perceiving going on," she said." But, there people don’t know you. They say you’re in a vacuum in your most high-pressure moment. But, it’s like, it’s scary. So, it’s like, oh my God, I’m not the person I want to be right now. Because I’m not kind, calm, and like relaxed, and patient." Check out the full interview below.

SZA Discusses Her Own Fame

At the end of the conversation she leans into still being the shy girl. “I hate being perceived, I hate coming outside. I don’t want to party, I don’t want anybody to really look at me, honestly, I don’t want to take pictures, I hate being on video. It’s the bane of my existence," she concludes.

Recently, SZA has begun teasing fans with a potential deluxe version of her new album SOS. For the project's one-year anniversary she posted a series of teases to Instagram promising that an expanded version called LANA was coming soon. What do you think of SZA's thoughts on her own fame from a recent interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

