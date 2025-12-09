OsamaSon Reportedly Breaks Ankle During Phoenix Concert Fall

It's no secret that performing live can be physically taxing. This is especially true when things don't go as planned, as evidenced by OsamaSon's recent performance in Phoenix, Arizona. At one point in the show, he fell off the stage, and returned with a limp. According to Kurrco, that's because he broke his ankle.

In a clip shared by the outlet, a member of venue staff explains the injury, and claims that the 22-year-old was taken away in an ambulance. Sadly, the remainder of the show had to be canceled as a result. While this left many eager concertgoers disappointed, most are wishing OsamaSon a quick and easy recovery so he can get back on the road.

"Dude i hope osamason recovers well. i gen wish the best for tht dude hes been thru so much," one Twitter/X user writes. "Hope he's okay, what a fall," another says. OsamaSon is currently on his "Psykotic" tour, which he kicked off in October of this year. It's unclear exactly what his injury means for upcoming dates, but fans are hoping for the best.

At the time of writing, neither OsamaSon nor his team has publicly addressed the brutal fall.

OsamaSon Injury

This is far from the first time an artist has broken a bone onstage. Last year, Kid Cudi was performing at Coachella when he jumped off the stage and broke his foot.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," he announced on social media at the time. "Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."