OsamaSon Reportedly Breaks Ankle During Phoenix Concert Fall

BY Caroline Fisher 313 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OsamaSon Breaks Ankle Hip Hop News
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 21: OsamaSon performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 21, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
OsamaSon had to cut his performance in Phoenix, Arizona short this week and was rushed away in an ambulance.

It's no secret that performing live can be physically taxing. This is especially true when things don't go as planned, as evidenced by OsamaSon's recent performance in Phoenix, Arizona. At one point in the show, he fell off the stage, and returned with a limp. According to Kurrco, that's because he broke his ankle.

In a clip shared by the outlet, a member of venue staff explains the injury, and claims that the 22-year-old was taken away in an ambulance. Sadly, the remainder of the show had to be canceled as a result. While this left many eager concertgoers disappointed, most are wishing OsamaSon a quick and easy recovery so he can get back on the road.

"Dude i hope osamason recovers well. i gen wish the best for tht dude hes been thru so much," one Twitter/X user writes. "Hope he's okay, what a fall," another says. OsamaSon is currently on his "Psykotic" tour, which he kicked off in October of this year. It's unclear exactly what his injury means for upcoming dates, but fans are hoping for the best.

At the time of writing, neither OsamaSon nor his team has publicly addressed the brutal fall.

Read More: Rolling Loud Australia Lineup Officially Unveiled

OsamaSon Injury

This is far from the first time an artist has broken a bone onstage. Last year, Kid Cudi was performing at Coachella when he jumped off the stage and broke his foot.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," he announced on social media at the time. "Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Cudi had to cancel his tour as a result of the unexpected injury, and had to undergo two surgeries. According to him, the second one was a success, and he now appears to be back on his feet and walking normally.

Read More: psykotic - Album by OsamaSon

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 - Day 3 Music Kid Cudi Breaks His Foot After Jumping Off Coachella Stage: Watch 2.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.5K
OsamaSon Sex Tape Scandal Fan Favorite Leak SoundCloud Hip Hop News Music OsamaSon Shrugs Off Sex Tape Scandal By Dropping Fan Favorite Leak On SoundCloud 72.6K
Comments 0