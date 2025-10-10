psykotic - Album by OsamaSon

OsamaSon has been one of the leaders of the underground, and on Friday, he dropped "psykotic," one of the wildest albums you'll hear in 2025

OsamaSon is one of the best rappers in the underground right now. If you are a fan of the current wave of underground rap, then you know that it is highlighted by glitchy, blown out beats, and heavy autotuned vocals. It certainly isn't for everyone, and it's hard for an artist in this lane to break out into the mainstream. However, if there is anyone who could ever pull it off, it would definitely be OsamaSon. He just dropped off a new 17-track project called psykotic, and as you can imagine, the music matches the title. From the very beginning, we get met with an in your face banger called "Habits." This is the type of album you need to train yourself to listen to. If you prefer easy listening, this may not be for you.

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Underground Rap

Tracklist for psykotic
  1. Habits
  2. Worldwide
  3. Addicted
  4. Get Away
  5. Maag Dump
  6. T193
  7. FMJ
  8. Inferno
  9. She Woke Up
  10. Function
  11. In It
  12. yea i kno
  13. What's Happening
  14. Its A Party
  15. Gintama
  16. Guap Man
  17. Victory Lap
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
