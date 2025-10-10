psykotic - Album by OsamaSon

OsamaSon is one of the best rappers in the underground right now. If you are a fan of the current wave of underground rap, then you know that it is highlighted by glitchy, blown out beats, and heavy autotuned vocals. It certainly isn't for everyone, and it's hard for an artist in this lane to break out into the mainstream. However, if there is anyone who could ever pull it off, it would definitely be OsamaSon. He just dropped off a new 17-track project called psykotic, and as you can imagine, the music matches the title. From the very beginning, we get met with an in your face banger called "Habits." This is the type of album you need to train yourself to listen to. If you prefer easy listening, this may not be for you.