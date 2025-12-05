Candace Owens Uses The Game's "Assassination" Song To Shade Eminem

The largely one-sided beef between The Game and Eminem may have just gotten a surprising new update thanks to none other than Candace Owens. She mocked Slim Shady while reacting to his rival's new track "The Assassination Of Candace Owens," which appears on his new Mike & Keys-produced Gangsta Grillz mixtape Every Movie Needs A Trailer.

The political commentator reacted to the Compton MC's explanation of the track. "Recently, I've been seeing conspiracy theories about Candace Owens from herself, self-admitted," he told TMZ, as they shared on Twitter. "She feels like people are conspiring [against] her. So it's more so an assassination of the character. I used that because it was current news. But the song is not about Candace. I'm a rapper, we use metaphors. Nah, I'm not worried about Candace [coming for me]. But then again, you got to hear the song. The thing is, she said that people were trying to assassinate her. So all I did was say it too. Again, the song is not about her. Candace Owens, man, she's real smart, really intelligent woman. If she comes for me, it is what it is."

On the track, The Game criticized modern culture and its obsession with violence, bringing up the recent murder of Owens' friend and fellow political commentator Charlie Kirk. It seems like, much like their perspectives, he's agreeing that many societal ills come from the media rather than the ills themselves.

Why Do Candace Owens & Eminem Have Beef?

"I'm having the best year ever or something, I don't know," Candace Owens reacted to the song's title. She hadn't heard the song. "*laughs* Why, The Game? Why does it got to be song number 13? What's going on?" Then, Candace Owens blasted Eminem's criticisms of her while reacting to The Game's remarks.

"It is what it is? There's beef in these streets, okay?" she expressed. "You better be scared. 'Cause maybe I am coming for you. I might drop a whole album, a whole mixtape, too. Anyways, I think it is a form of flattery, obviously. I'm friends with Ye, he makes music. They do use a lot of metaphors, so I'm not offended by this. Do I love the timing? Could I get a break for six months maybe and not have that title be there? Sure, but I'm totally okay with this. I think it's kind of cool, I actually kind of think it's cool. I hope the song lyrics are cool and it's not a diss track. And it's not going to be like Eminem crying about me on a whole album. But I look forward to the song. I hope you use, also, feel free to use a little audio from the podcast. That would be cool. 'Everything is fake and gay' would be super fly. Please put that in a song, that's my only request."