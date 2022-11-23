Offset shared a post mourning Takeoff on Instagram, Tuesday. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote to his late cousin.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo formed the Migos back in 2008. They broke into the mainstream with their track, “Versace,” in 2013. The group teamed up with Quality Control to release their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, two years later. In 2017, they were nominated for the Grammy award for Best Rap Album with the release of their sophomore effort, Culture.

Tuesday isn’t the first time Offset has written for Takeoff. The 30-year-old shared a lengthy letter addressed to the late rapper on Instagram last week.

“Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote at the time. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time.”

Takeoff’s friends and family put on a celebration of life at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, earlier this month. In addition to Offset and Quavo, Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, as well as Chloe Bailey, and more attended.

Check out Offset’s latest post below.

[Via]