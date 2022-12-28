It’s been nearly three months since the tragic and sudden death of Takeoff. In the early morning of November 1, the 28-year-old was shot and killed while at a private party in Houston.

The fatal shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation over a dice game.

Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Authorities have since been successful in identifying the alleged shooter as Patrick Clark. He has subsequently been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

The upcoming trial is evidently causing some financial issues for the suspect. Shortly after his arrest, reports indicate that he requested money from the judge in order to hire a private investigator. The judge has since awarded him $5,000 in order to do so.

Earlier this month, the judge set Clark’s bond at $2 million. After his lawyer argued that the number was an excessive amount, the judge lowered it to $1 million. However, the alleged shooter’s attorneys still believe the seven-figure number is too high.

Nonetheless, a further request to lower the bond has reportedly been denied on Wednesday (December 28). Clark’s attorneys want the bond set at $330,000. They say his family members are preparing to cover his bond if the lowering takes place. However, it appears as though this won’t be happening.

The judge reportedly labels Clark as a flight risk if let out on bail. He was allegedly preparing to fly to Mexico after the murder. Upon his arrest, authorities discovered his passport and an itinerary for the country on his person.

Additionally, the judge has some evidence supporting the fact that Clark actually can afford the bond payment. This includes social media posts in which he’s posing with large sums of money, as well as alleged phone calls where he states that he could cover the original $2 million bond.

Long Live Takeoff.

What’s your all-time favorite song or verse from the late Migos member? Comment down below. As always, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[via] [via]