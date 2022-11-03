The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.

BROOKLYN, NY – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos attend Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Though Offset hasn’t made any statements regarding Takeoff’s death, he’s honored his cousin on the ‘Gram by changing his profile picture. Fans quickly took notice before ‘Set similarly switched up his header picture and avatar on Twitter to Takeoff’s image.

In the last few months, it became quite clear that the Migos would no longer be working together as a group. Quavo seemingly brushed off the possibility of a reunion in the future while Offset began working on his second solo studio album. ‘Set changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of himself, Quavo and Takeoff during the height of Migos-mania. His header was changed to a candid photo of himself and Takeoff hanging out.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset reportedly pulled out of his performance in Boston. The rapper was expected to headline The Gig, an event presented by Infinity x FaZe Clan, in Boston tonight, alongside Trippie Redd, Ken Carson, FaZe Kaysan, and Oompa. According to TMZ, an employee at Boston’s MGM Music Hall confirmed that Offset will no longer be performing at the event due to Takeoff’s death. However, the vent will still move forward. A similar event was planned for November 10th in Atlanta, though there hasn’t been any announcement that he pulled out of that show.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the death of Takeoff, as new footage emerged on the internet. The authorities have not identified a person of interest in Takeoff’s death but have requested that the public help in their search. Houston Police department specifically asked for the help of the hip-hop community to ensure that justice will be brought to Takeoff’s family.

