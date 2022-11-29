Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future.

After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.

Though many fans were excited to hear ‘Set and Future on wax together, the snippet did garner a bit of uproar. Canadian comedian Nicole Arbour criticized Offset for promoting gun violence in his music, weeks after Takeoff’s death. The comment garnered a reaction from Cardi B, who didn’t hold back. The “Bodak Yellow” artist slammed Arbour for attempting to weaponize a tragedy for social media attention.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Offset of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Offset’s unveiled a handful of records in the past few months in anticipation of his sophomore album. The rapper kicked off the campaign with “54321” before unveiling the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” It sounds like his upcoming single with Future could be the third offering from ‘Set’s album.

The follow-up to Father Of 4 was initially due out on November 11th. However, the rapper quietly pushed back the album’s release, later confirming to a fan page that it wouldn’t be dropping on schedule. He’s yet to reveal another release date.

In addition to Moneybagg Yo and Future, Offset seemingly tried to lock in a verse with Andre 3000. During an interview with Complex, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper revealed that he sent three songs to the Outkast artist.

“André, I done sent you three songs,” he said. “I know you gotta like certain songs — he get on certain songs, he told me. So you gotta be selective with him, but I love his taste.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Offset’s upcoming project.