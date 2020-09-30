strip club brawl
- Pop CultureCardi B's Strip Club Attack Takes Her Back To Court, Rapper Skipped 15 Days Of Community ServiceThe "Bodak Yellow" lyricist pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault charges last fall, but failed to meet the terms of the court's agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime6ix9ine Sued By Miami Stripper For Aggravated Assault: ReportThe dancer is filing a lawsuit against the controversial rapper after suffering a pretty serious head wound during a strip club brawl he was apart of. By Madusa S.
- CrimeCardi B Warned That Plea Deal In Strip Club Case Will ExpireProsecutors tell Cardi B that a plea deal in her strip club case might expire soon. By Aron A.