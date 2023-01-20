One thing about Cardi B? She’s always going to manage to keep us laughing. Even though she’s in some legal trouble after failing to complete her 15-day community service sentence, the mother of two still got an extension from the judge – and was looking fabulous while doing it.

Earlier this month, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper found herself back in court. After pleading guilty to misdemeanour assault charges last fall, she had to complete half a month’s worth of public aid. It remains unclear specifically why she failed to meet the requirement. However, it’s been said that mourning Takeoff’s untimely death may have had something to do with it.

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Cardi now has until March 1st to finish her sentence. If she failed to follow through this time, jail could be in the cards. Needless to say, the 30-year-old wasn’t willing to take that risk.

On Friday (January 20) morning, the Bronx baddie shared a mirror selfie flaunting her luxurious outfit of the day. Her long black hair is worn down in loose waves, and a ribbed, beige sweater hugs her curves. Bardi’s bottom half is clad with patchwork jeans and a pair of Margiela Tabi boots.

“Second day of community service,” she wrote in the caption. “Obey the law.” By the goofy look on the Grammy winner’s face, you can tell that she’s doing her best to make light of the situation.

Second day of community service……Obey the law pic.twitter.com/aKz9li3Rl8 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 20, 2023

While her Twitter feed has obviously been active today, it’s been a few days since Cardi posted on her Instagram. Earlier this week, she dropped off a photo dump that finds her in hot pink glam with glamorous honey-blonde hair.

Jason Lee appears in some of the later photos. The Invasion of Privacy artist is the first guest to appear on his new REVOLT podcast. During their interview, the fashionista got candid about her own plastic surgery journey, as well as what celebrities she’s gotten recommendations from.

Additionally, Cardi B revealed how she and Offset found out about Takeoff’s passing. Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

