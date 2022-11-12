Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.

Many of those closest to him have remained silent since the November 1st tragedy. However, following the ceremony at State Farm Arena yesterday, his inner circle is beginning to speak out on social media.

Offset breaks down in tears during his speech at Takeoff’s memorial service 🙏🕊💔pic.twitter.com/kfSXqVCMoC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 11, 2022

Late last night, we heard from Offset’s wife, Cardi B, who penned a beautiful tribute to her fallen collaborator. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” the mother of two began. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” she vented in the caption of a collection of photos of the Space Man. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” Cardi urged him.

She added, “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy… Send your mom some of those.”

The New York native said that, as a Migos fan herself, “it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together. Hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit.”

“It hurts because I know it will never be the same again,” she reflected. “But I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it, and I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after.”

Quavo, who was with his fellow Migo at the time of his death, has also taken to IG to share some words. It seems they’re the same ones he spoke during his speech in Atlanta yesterday.

“Dear Take,” he began. “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side. Lookin’ up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move… Then you followed up right behind me.”

Huncho continued, “You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. You hated playing against me because I was always playing too hard or too rough. Then I can hear my mama say, ‘Sonnnn not too rough,’ ‘cuz I didn’t like to lose.”

He went on to recall the pair’s “first dream” of being tag partners in the WWE. The rapper noted that they had every action figure and big aspirations of becoming professional wrestlers one day.

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room,” Quavo said of his late nephew. “But paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody… He never got mad, he never raised his voice. When he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law.”

The “BIGGEST ALLEY OOP” artist shared fond memories of Takeoff keeping him laughing, always taking his time with everything, and opened up about their initial venture into the rap game. “Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music,” the 31-year-old wrote.

“It was HIS dream to become a rapper ‘cuz I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I tried everything, all the sports. After every game I would come home and he would just sit there playing the game with the controller in his hand. By the look on my face he could tell we lost another game… This is how I knew he was gonna be a rapper.”

“Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word, and he was cursing up a storm. Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us… Until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing ‘Get Ya Roll On’ by Big Timers, it was all good then.”

Read Quavo’s full heartfelt tribute to Takeoff below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.