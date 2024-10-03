Cardi B Appears To Respond To Allegation That Offset Caught Her With NFL Player

Cardi B is firing back.

Cardi B and Offset's split has gotten incredibly ugly in recent weeks. First, the "Bongos" rapper took to Instagram Live to threaten to take the former Migos member to court. He then fired back by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child. Of course, his allegation prompted a great deal of speculation about who her alleged lover could have been. According to DJ Akademiks, however, he has some inside info.

During a recent stream, he alleged that Offset caught Cardi B with an NFL player. He didn't name any names, but described the mystery individual as a "dog." Ak even claims he's on his fantasy football team, which might speak to his athletic abilities. As for Cardi, she seemingly fired back by channeling her inner Whitney Houston.

Cardi B Channels Whitney Houston In Apparent Response To DJ Akademiks

She took to Twitter/X to share a clip of Houston's famous Diane Sawyer interview. "But do you know? Do you really know?” the songstress asks. While it's not confirmed that this was a response to DJ Akademiks, it certainly suggests that she's telling her fans that he doesn't really know anything about what she's been up to. What fans do know for sure is that their relationship was on the rocks even before Cardi learned she was pregnant with her youngest child. She shared this with viewers on Instagram Live last month while telling them how she found out she'd be having a third.

"Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms," she explained at the time. "I still called him and we kind of laughed about it because it was like, ‘What the f**k? That s**t is so random.’" What do you think of DJ Akademiks accusing Cardi B of cheating on Offset with an NFL player? What about her seemingly responding to him with a clip of Whitney Houston? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.