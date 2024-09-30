Cardi B Reveals She Was Fighting With Offset When She Found Out About Pregnancy

Cardi B and Offset were on "very bad terms" when she realized she had a third child on the way.

Cardi B and Offset are currently in the middle of a pretty nasty breakup, a circumstance that longtime fans are quite familiar with at this point. However, things have never been as contentious and outwardly hostile before, and they both clearly still have a lot they want to get off their chest. In the Bronx femcee's case, she recently hosted an Instagram Live session from the comfort of her Paris hotel room to speak on the situation and on their third child together, which was born mere weeks ago. She even revealed that the couple was fighting a lot when she found out she was pregnant, and that this was an unplanned pregnancy.

"This is around the time that I’m promoting, promoting, promoting the f**k out of ‘Enough,’" Cardi B shared on her social media platform. "So I’m like, damn, I’m pregnant. But I’m not really thinking much of it. Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms. I still called him and we kind of laughed about it because it was like, ‘What the f**k? That s**t is so random.’

Cardi B Speaks On Offset & Pregnancy

"We literally went to Colombia [early in the year because he went with me when I got my surgery," Cardi B continued. "[…] In 2024 I knew I only had sex on Valentine’s Day and before I got my surgery." Also, she opened up on how she found out she was pregnant in the first place. "It was around March 20 or March 16… It was around those days, right?" Bardi expressed. "I woke up one morning and my mouth tasted like copper. It literally tasted like copper. So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This only happened to me when I’m pregnant.'