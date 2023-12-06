DJ Akademiks Calls Out NBA YoungBoy For Naming His House, "Gravedigger Mountain"

DJ Akademiks pulled up crime statistics in response to NBA YoungBoy calling his home "Gravedigger Mountain."

DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks trolled NBA YoungBoy for calling his home “Gravedigger Mountain," during a recent rant online. He cited crime statistics suggesting that note no one has ever been killed near the plot of land.

"'Gravedigger Mountain?'" Akademiks began. "Bro, you know I looked up the f*cking crime stats-- I know where YoungBoy live at. Everybody knows it right. Nobody's ever gotten murdered there ever in life. What graves are being dug there? Like come on, we gotta just stop the malarkey with these rappers bro. 'Gravedigger Mountain' sounds good for you and your fans. We like that. It's cute. I'ma let it rock because when he says that, he always sounds angry. I believe it. But I looked up that plot of land. There was no cemeteries there. No grave ever got dug."

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil Baby & Friends Concert

YoungBoy recently referred to his home as "Gravedigger Mountain" during his beef with Joe Budden. After the podcast host labeled him "trash" during an episode of his show, YoungBoy responded in a rant on social media. "Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t. Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," he said, as noted by XXL. "Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

DJ Akademiks Trolls NBA YoungBoy

YoungBoy has been under house arrest since 2021 while awaiting trial in a federal firearms case. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

