Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.

“Bro, we got so many dudes that got robbed in L.A. who ain’t talking about it … That motherfucker dangerous. It’s really dangerous. I was at No Jumper and n****s stole our truck! I’m at the interview and n****s stole my motherfucking truck,” he said on the show.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

He went on to say that he also witnessed a robbery at a strip club on another occasion: “I’m at a strip club, they break into one of my other bitches’ car. Aye bruh, they out to get it. They tried to get my artist. Like bro, this shit real out there.”

As for how he handles the danger, Boosie says he never moves in the city without being at least “10 deep.”

“I move kinda deep. I bring all my people from Louisiana,” he said. “And I’m in and out. N***a, I’m not hanging in no L.A. I’m coming to do a deal, whoop de woo, and I’m out probably the next day. I know it ain’t safe, my people know it ain’t safe, the whole industry know. N****s getting jacked out there. You gotta be ready.”

Boosie’s comments come after the death of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles, last month, at the age of 30. Megan Thee Stallion was also recently the victim of a home invasion in the city.

Check out Boosie’s appearance on Drink Champs below.

