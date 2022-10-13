Much has been said about Stephanie Sibounheuang since the tragic passing of PnB Rock. The couple was together for years and even share a child, but their bliss was cut short after the rapper was gunned down at a Los Angeles restaurant last month.

Sibounheuang was reportedly with Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when an assailant stormed the eatery. Rock was shot and killed during the botched robbery, and later, police claimed it was a trio of family members who were involved in the slaying. The triggerman is alleged to be a 17-year-old boy.

In the weeks following PnB Rock’s murder, Sibounheuang was a target. People blamed her for the rapper’s death after it was said that she shared their location online. Kodak Black even told her she should take her own life, but he later retracted that insult following the release of new information that stated her social media post was not a factor.

Now, for the first time since the tragedy, Sibounheuang has surfaced with a heart-wrenching Instagram post that speaks to her pain and loss.

“I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she began. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

“To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

She said that she felt as if they entered a season as “everything was finally perfect for our family.” Sibounheuang claimed that Rock was a new man after doing “a complete 360” and changing his old ways.

“My last day with u. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate’

Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful.”

Read through her touching tribute in full below.