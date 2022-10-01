PnB Rock was peacefully laid to rest at just 30 years old last month, but the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate exactly what led up to the recording artist being fatally shot in front of his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

According to a new report from Fox 11 Los Angeles, the “Selfish” hitmaker’s death may have a fourth suspect who authorities are currently on the hunt for, as they say this person likely played an instrumental role in the fatal tragedy.

PnB Rock attends Sprite ‘Thirst For Yours’ Launch Event at The Terrace at L.A. Live on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sprite)

The outlet shared that prosecutors believe there was an unidentified man outside the restaurant on the city’s south side when PnB arrived to dine with his partner. He waited until Freddie Lee Trone (who was already arrested in connection with the murder along with his 17-year-old son earlier this week) arrived outside the joint, and the two were seen having a conversation before Trone left and returned with his son, whose name remains anonymous at this time.

The teen was reportedly dropped off within walking distance of Roscoe’s. When entering the restaurant, he allegedly pointed a gun at Rock’s partner, Steph Sibounheuang, telling her to “Give me all of your jewelry now!”

Reports reveal that PnB – born Rakim Allen – was shot in the chest just moments later. The gunman hit the recording artist twice more in the back after he fell to the ground, then turned back to Sibounheuang and said, “Show me your hands, give me that — right now. I swear to God! I shoot you in the head!”

After Steph gave over all of her possessions, the attacker proceeded to remove Allen’s chains, watch, and even his rings as he lay bleeding on the floor. The suspect is said to have run outside to his father’s car afterward, with the two then returning to their home.

These new details provide a different timeline of events than the one authorities initially believed when the 17-year-old unnamed Trone was arrested on Tuesday (September 27).

