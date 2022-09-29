Police Arrest Stepmother Of Teen Identified As PNB Rock’s Killer
Police arrested the step-mother of the 17-year-old suspect in PNB Rock’s murder case.
Another development in the PNB Rock case emerged today. Police arrested a woman related to the other two suspects who allegedly played a role in the case.
LAPD Online reports that they arrested the stepmother of the teen accused of killing the “Selfish” artist on Wednesday. Police took 32-year-old Shauntel Trone taken into custody and charged her with accessory to murder. Authorities arrested Shantel hours after her step-son who now faces murder charges.
Now, the case is in the hands of the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing consideration.
Two out of the three suspects in the case are in police custody. Still, police are seeking any information on Freddie Lee Trone, the 17-year-old’s father and Shantel’s husband. The LAPD warned that Trone is “armed and dangerous.” They urged the public to bring forth any information they might have.
Police believe Trone was the getaway driver while his son entered Roscoe’s where he robbed PNB Rock’s jewelry and fatally shot him.
The rapper was eating dinner at the famed West Coast food joint with the mother of his two children at the time of the attack. Police said that Trone and his son were in the parking lot by the time PNB Rock arrived. The police theory counters those on the Internet suggesting that his girlfriend’s Instagram Post led to his death.
PNB Rock was buried in Philadelphia on September 21st.