Another development in the PNB Rock case emerged today. Police arrested a woman related to the other two suspects who allegedly played a role in the case.

LAPD Online reports that they arrested the stepmother of the teen accused of killing the “Selfish” artist on Wednesday. Police took 32-year-old Shauntel Trone taken into custody and charged her with accessory to murder. Authorities arrested Shantel hours after her step-son who now faces murder charges.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Now, the case is in the hands of the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing consideration.

Two out of the three suspects in the case are in police custody. Still, police are seeking any information on Freddie Lee Trone, the 17-year-old’s father and Shantel’s husband. The LAPD warned that Trone is “armed and dangerous.” They urged the public to bring forth any information they might have.

Police believe Trone was the getaway driver while his son entered Roscoe’s where he robbed PNB Rock’s jewelry and fatally shot him.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Tyla Yaweh and PnB Rock attend the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show on June 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The rapper was eating dinner at the famed West Coast food joint with the mother of his two children at the time of the attack. Police said that Trone and his son were in the parking lot by the time PNB Rock arrived. The police theory counters those on the Internet suggesting that his girlfriend’s Instagram Post led to his death.

PNB Rock was buried in Philadelphia on September 21st.

