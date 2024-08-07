PNB Rock's Killers Found Guilty Of His Murder: What We Know

Freddie Trone and his son Tremont Jones have been found guilty on all counts.

The trial of Freddie Trone and his son Tremont Jones concluded on Wednesday, August 7. Finally, fans and his family were able to gain a sense of closure to the tragic murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. The jury deliberated for less than four hours before delivering a verdict that found Trone guilty of multiple charges. Meanwhile, Jones was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy. The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the crime. PnB Rock was killed on September 12, 2022, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Here’s a breakdown of what we know about the trial and its outcomes.

The Verdict

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET)

After a brief jury deliberation, Freddie Trone was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of conspiracy. Tremont Jones was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy. The verdict was reported by Rolling Stone journalist Nancy Dillon. Trone's defense argued that he had no part in planning or executing the robbery. They claimed he only became involved after the fact. However, the jury was unconvinced, resulting in Trone's conviction on all counts.

Details Of The Crime

The prosecution presented evidence that Trone and his 17-year-old son, who was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, were tipped off by Tremont Jones about PnB Rock's presence at the restaurant. According to the State, Trone instructed his son to rob the rapper. The prosecutors alleged that this led to the tragic shooting and robbery of PnB Rock in front of his fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, and other diners. The defense's claims that Trone was not involved were ultimately rejected by the jury.

Reactions From PnB Rock's Family

Following the verdict, PnB Rock's mother, Deannea Allen, expressed her elation and relief. Allen has been a consistent presence throughout the trial, seeking justice for her son. She told Rolling Stone, "I’m here to get justice. I want justice. This was my son, my child. I want the jury to know he has a family who loves him and wants to support him."

Emotional Testimonies & Courtroom Revelations

During the trial, PnB Rock’s mother averted her eyes and wiped away tears as a prosecutor displayed an autopsy photo of her son. "I wasn’t prepared for those pictures. It’s very devastating. I never wanted to see those pictures,” Deannea Allen said after the court session. Allen learned about the trial's start from social media and traveled from Philadelphia to attend in person.

Stephanie Sibounheuang’s testimony was a critical moment in the trial as she recounted how the rapper saved her life. She described the gunman’s demand for their jewelry and the subsequent shooting. Moreover, Sibounheuang testified that the shooter threatened to execute her if PnB Rock did not comply. Her vivid recount of the incident highlighted the terror of that day, along with PnB's heroism to protect her.

Prosecution's Argument & Defense's Claims

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson argued that Freddie Trone knew his son was “impulsive” and “dangerous,” yet still sent him to rob the rapper with a loaded semi-automatic firearm. In response, Trone’s defense lawyer, Winston McKesson, said that Trone was not the getaway driver and had no involvement in the robbery. Trone testified that he left the parking lot before the incident and that a different driver brought his son back to the restaurant. The defense also claimed that the object handed to Trone by Jones was a bag of marijuana, not a gun, as the prosecution alleged.

