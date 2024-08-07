PnB Rock Murder Suspect Found Guilty On All Counts

PnB Rock's family has finally gotten justice.

Today, nearly three years after the fatal shooting of PnB Rock, his family has finally gotten justice. Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones' trial came to an end, according to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon, and they were both hit with guilty verdicts. Trone was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of conspiracy. Jones was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy.

Trone is the father of the 17-year-old believed to have pulled the trigger back in 2022, who was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial last month. Prosecutors accuse Trone of instructing his son to enter the South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles to rob the rapper after Jones tipped him off.

PnB Rock's Family Finally Gets Justice

PnB Rock attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Trone, on the other hand, insisted that he only helped his son after the shooting had already been carried out. "I understand you’re trying to put together your story," he told prosecutors earlier this week, "I never had nothing to do with it, I wasn’t there. I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing, I didn’t hand nobody no gun." Clearly, the jury wasn't buying his story. Dates for Trone and Jones' sentencing have yet to be announced.

The news comes shortly after PnB Rock's mother, Deanna Allen, called Trone out in an interview outside of the courtroom. “His lies are ridiculous. That is ridiculous. The surveillance should speak for itself,” she told Rolling Stone. “They’re trying to say they had nothing to do with it. It’s unacceptable. My son was a beautiful person." What do you think of PnB Rock's accused killer being found guilty in court today? Are you surprised or not? What about the late artist's family getting justice for his death years later? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

